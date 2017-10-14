Residents of S. Ind. subdivision protest LCFC chairman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It was the last Louisville City FC game of the regular season but not of the attention was focused on soccer.

A group of residents from Charlestown, Indiana are protesting one of the team’s leaders.

Homeowners from the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood in Charlestown protested outside of Slugger Field Saturday in hopes of their voices reaching John Neace, the team’s chairman.

Homeowners have accused Neace and the mayor of Charlestown of illegally driving residents from their homes, secretly working together to drive down property values in their neighborhood.

“If we can reach 10 people over here and 10 people can look at it differently and those 10 people can leave here today and go tell 10 more – that’s how the snowball works. We’re here to peacefully protest and we’re here to inform people what’s peacefully going on,” Josh Craven, a Pleasant Ridge resident, said.

The Pleasant Ridge Neighborhood Association says it is calling on the city of Louisville to refuse to fund Louisville City FC’s new stadium which is looking for at least $30 million in public funds.

Louisville Metro Council is expected to vote on it in late October.

