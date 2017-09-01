Residents of Pleasant Ridge suing Charlestown

A rally at Pleasant Ridge.

Accusations of secret deals and private plans are in front of a judge today. The residents of Pleasant Ridge are taking on the city of Charlestown in court.

The neighbors argue they are being driven out of their homes illegally.Their attorneys provided documents that they say prove the Mayor and a private developer have been working together for years.

The city maintains the mayor and the developer do not share an agenda. Today the judge will hear both sides of the case in a preliminary injunction hearing.

The neighbors hope this will stop the city from moving forward with their inspection plan, which they say is the first phase to kicking them out of their homes. They claim that they are being driven out based on allegations that their homes have health hazards, which they say is not true.

The hearing is expected to last most of the day. The mayor expected to take the stand at any moment.

This story will be updated as more information is revealed.

© 2017 WHAS-TV