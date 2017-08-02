Residents hope to return home after apartment fire

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Several Jeffersontown families are hoping to return home Thursday while two people rescued from an apartment fire recover from their injuries.

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday firefighters were called to the Chestnut Ridge Apartment Complex on Tree Lane.



More than a dozen people were forced out of their homes.



Officials say the fire was contained to one apartment on the third floor.

"They were just trapped with the amount of smoke that was in their apartments. They were just trapped in the location where they were,” said Jeffersontown Fire Chief Sean Dreisbach.

Firefighters say the fire started in the kitchen.

