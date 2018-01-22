Residents call for club in Parkland neighborhood to be shut down

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The loud orange color covering this building, neighbors say it's a symbol for the ruckus the club adds to their neighborhood.



“It's loud booming. I can hear it constantly and it goes on from 1 a.m. sometimes until 7 a.m. in the morning,” a neighbor said.



We spoke with a neighbor who did not want to reveal her identity for her own safety.



“It's kind of intimidating, you know. Motorcycle men are kind of intimidating with all the leather and chaps and stuff like that,” she said.



But she says she's tired of the loud music, motorcycles and uneasy feeling the club creates in the place she calls home.



“I'm very frustrated to the point where I’ve even thought about moving,” she said.



Representative Attica Scott, also a resident in the Parkland neighborhood, has made it her personal mission to get the club shut down and to keep it closed. That's why she created this petition.



“The goal of the petition is to get 500 signatures and then send those signatures on to Mayor Fischer with a cover letter to him being very clear that what the neighborhood demands is permanent closure of that facility,” Rep. Scott said.



Representative Scott says she was able to get the club shut down in 2015 during her time on Metro Council but in 2017 it reopened under new ownership.



“The new owners don't care one bit about the kids or the elders in the neighborhood,” Rep. Scott said.

We tried to speak to the owners of the club. But they did not answer the door. But people in the Parkland neighborhood say they're hoping someone will answer their calls.



“It's out of hand. The law needs to really put the foot down and do something about these criminals or suspects,” a neighbor said.

WHAS11 spoke with LMPD and they say most of the calls that come in about the club are sound violations but it's definitely on their radar. We also asked for a response from the mayor regarding the petition but have not heard back yet.



© 2018 WHAS-TV