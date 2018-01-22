LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A horrific crash at a south Louisville playground over the weekend has us asking questions about what could’ve been done to prevent the crash.

Three children were critically injured after being hit by a truck that apparently lost control, careening right into where they were playing at William Harrison Park in south Louisville.

Some local residents say a dip in the roadway by the park makes it dangerous, so we went in search of answers.

WHAS11 is being told that there have been complaints about a dip in the road for years, but those complaints have mostly been ignored because the residents can't get 75% of homeowners in the area to sign a petition to get the road fixed.

While there are signs in the area, people tell WHAS that after three kids went to the hospital on Saturday it's clear that's not enough.

"This never should've happened,” Louisville Metro Councilwoman Mary Woolridge said.



Despite signs on both sides of the street people in the Taylor Berry neighborhood of south Louisville believe they know what caused a crash that sent 3 kids playing in a local park to the hospital.

"People come flying down this street both ways,” said Shannon Hickman-Howard. “That way, and this way, and they don't pay attention to the dip."

"The driver lost control at this dip down here,” Janice McConico said. “It's been going on for years."



The dip that neighbors are referring to is more than a block away.

They believe it influenced the driver enough to hit a curb, where two days later you can still see the tracks, sending the vehicle into a crowd of kids in the park before coming to a rest on a nearby fence.

While LMPD isn't saying if speed was a factor, but some neighbors are calling for speed bumps to be installed in the area.



"Part of the discussion at this point is do we do a speed hump, or do we do something to try and alleviate the hump, or do both,” Maria Utley, Vice President of the Taylor Berry Neighborhood Association, said.



"Why is there a dip,” Woolridge asked. “I understand this dip has been there forever. If there is a dip, and we need to fix it, that's what I expect public works to do."



Louisville Metro councilwoman Mary Woolridge says she recently inherited this part of Oleanda Avenue from District 6, where it was a cause of controversy for years.



"I understand that they have been given these petitions a number of times, and they have never followed through with getting these petitions signed,” Woolridge said.



Past petitions have failed to get the needed signatures from 75 percent of local homeowners, Maria Utley says this should be the wakeup call her community needs.



"You never know what the tragedy is going to be until it happens,” Utley said.

There will be a public meeting on February 6th at 7 p.m. at the South Louisville Community Center on Taylor Boulevard where the neighborhood association will be collecting signatures.

Woolridge says she is working to ensure that LMPD and Metro Works also have representatives at the meeting to hear the concerns of those who live in the area.

