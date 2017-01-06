(USA TODAY NETWORK) -- A report from 24/7 Wall St. says that Blackford County is the poorest in Indiana. To make the determination, the report looked at U.S. Census data including median household income, high school and college attainment rates, homeownership rate, poverty rate and more. Counties with fewer than 10,000 people were excluded from the study, which ruled out several small Indiana counties.

According to 24/7 Wall St., Blackford County has a median household income of $38,190, compared to $49,255 statewide. The report attribute this disparity in part to the county's low percentage of residents with college degrees. Just 10 percent of those in the east-central Indiana county have college degrees, compared with 24 percent statewide.

The county's unemployment rate was 4.8 percent in November. The report noted that its poverty rate of 14 percent was "exceptionally low" compared to other poor counties around the country.

The poorest county in the country, according to the report, was McCreary County, Kentucky, with a median household income of just $19,328 per year. In contrast, the poorest county in Connecticut, Windham County, sees a median income of $59,392, which is actually higher than the national median income.

See the full list here.