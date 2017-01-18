Report suggests Louisville flood protection, sewer upgrades

MSD sign (Photo: Daniels, Christopher, WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Engineering consultants say Louisville's Metropolitan Sewer District needs to spend up to $4.3 billion over the next two decades on its sewage and Ohio River flood protection systems.



The Louisville Courier-Journal reports a long-term facilities plan written by the engineers for the district identifies 506 potential projects.



The plan suggests spending about $617 million through 2024 to finish and maintain new facilities. Those upgrades were required by a federal consent decree a decade ago to reduce overflows of sewage into area waterways.



The engineering report suggests a 23 percent increase in sewer rates in the first year, followed by more routine and decreasing rates through 2036. The district has made no recommendation on rate changes and is starting a public comment process on the facilities plan

