Report suggests Louisville flood protection, sewer upgrades

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Engineering consultants say Louisville's Metropolitan Sewer District needs to spend up to $4.3 billion over the next two decades on its sewage and Ohio River flood protection systems.
The Louisville Courier-Journal reports a long-term facilities plan written by the engineers for the district identifies 506 potential projects.
The plan suggests spending about $617 million through 2024 to finish and maintain new facilities. Those upgrades were required by a federal consent decree a decade ago to reduce overflows of sewage into area waterways.
The engineering report suggests a 23 percent increase in sewer rates in the first year, followed by more routine and decreasing rates through 2036. The district has made no recommendation on rate changes and is starting a public comment process on the facilities plan
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs