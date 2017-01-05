Report: More people leaving Indiana, Kentucky than arriving

(Photo: WHAS)

INDIANAPOLIS (IndyStar) -- There are more people leaving the Hoosier and Bluegrass states than arriving, according to a report from United Van Lines. The study, which tracks only people who moved with the company, said that of those moving in Indiana, 46 percent are moving into the state and 54 percent are moving out, while 58 percent of Kentucky movers are outbound.

United classifies a state as "high outbound" if 55 percent of people are on their way out. Indiana falls just outside of that designation.

Sixty-six percent of people leaving Indiana said they were heading out for job-related reasons. The next most-common reasons for the exodus were family or retirement.

Of those moving to Indiana, 56 percent said they were going for job reasons; 27 percent moved there for family.

These were the top 10 states people left in 2016:

1. New Jersey

2. Illinois

3. New York

4. Connecticut

5. Kansas

6. Kentucky

7. West Virginia

8. Ohio

9. Utah

10. Pennsylvania

And the top states that the most people moved into:

1. South Dakota

2. Vermont

3. Oregon

4. Idaho

5. South Carolina

6. Washington

7. District of Columbia

8. North Carolina

9. Nevada

10. Arizona

You can see the full report here.

IndyStar