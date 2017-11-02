Report: Jeff Hoover settled harassment claim

LOUISVILLE (WHAS) -- Sources tell our news partners at the Courier-Journal that Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover reached a confidential settlement over sexual harassment allegations.

Those allegations were made by a woman on his legislative staff.

The Courier-Journal reports Hoover and the woman engaged in "sexually suggestive banter" through text messages dating back to March 2016.

The woman reportedly sent the messages originally because she was told to keep Hoover happy to advance her career but later came to believe it was harassment.

Hoover declined to comment to the Courier-Journal.

