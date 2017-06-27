REPORT: Fentanyl driving up opioid deaths in Ky.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A recently published report shows just how deadly Fentanyl has become in Kentucky.

The extremely potent opioid that is often blended with heroin and other prescription drugs, contributed to nearly half of all fatalities in 2016.

RELATED: Verify: How dangerous is it to touch the drug fentanyl?

The Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy says fatal overdoses rose 7 percent from the previous year.

Of those where toxicology data was available, fentanyl, was a contributor in nearly half of them.

That's 623 lethal overdoses, up from 459 the year before. Heroin was involved in 456 deaths.

© 2017 WHAS-TV