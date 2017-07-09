Rep. Yarmuth hosts health care forum as fate of GOP bill unclear

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Congressman John Yarmuth spoke before hundreds Sunday for his town hall on health care.

Many were there to learn more about the Senate’s health care plan while urging the Congressman to continue the fight against its passage.

The Democratic Congressman says the Republican plan would hurt many in the Bluegrass State saying the number of uninsured Kentuckians would increase by 230 percent while also hurting the economy. Yarmuth also said around 40,000 jobs would be lost if the bill passes.

Republicans have been having a hard time getting much support for the legislation from their own party.

Yarmuth says he doesn’t believe the Republican Senate ever intended to actually pass the healthcare bill.

“As smart as a politician and a strategist as Mitch McConnell is, I think the last thing he’d want to do is hang a bill that has 15 percent support nationally from the people around his members’ necks and then have them go out and campaign for re-election next year,” Rep. Yarmuth said.

Yarmuth also says while he’s hoping to keep the Affordable Care Act in place, there are things that could be done to improve it.

Senate Republican need 50 votes for the bill to pass and if it fails, the Affordable Care Act will remain in place.

