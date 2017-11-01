Removal hearing for Councilman Dan Johnson begins at 1 p.m.

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Will he stay or will he go? Embattled Metro Council Member Dan Johnson will soon find out if he will remain on the council.

A removal hearing is expected to get underway at 1 p.m. He's accused of groping fellow councilwoman Jessica Green and exposing his rear end to a council aide. He denies those allegations. This hearing could last three days.

The council court has been months in the making. The five council members who are the "charging committee" came together in August. They will be making their case for the removal of Dan Johnson.

We're told this hearing, which will function like a trial, comes down to three core components: misconduct, incapacity, and willful neglect of duties. The charging committee, with the support of their attorney, will be providing witness testimony to try to prove Johnson has participated in misconduct through the things he has said and done.

They plan to use some of Johnson’s own words to demonstrate incapacity, part of which includes his self-proclaimed inability to recall recent incidents.

Finally, the charging committee will work to prove his willful neglect of duties, claiming he has brought shame on Metro Council.

After the charging committee completes their case, Johnson and his attorney will defend his actions.

Then the council members will go into private session to decide the actions rise to the level of removal.

