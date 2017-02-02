WHAS
Close

Remembrance service to honor 2 victims of fatal DUI accident

WHAS11 staff , WHAS 5:42 PM. EST February 02, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A remembrance service is planned this weekend for two people killed in a crash on south third street road early Sunday morning.

The remembrance ceremony for Stacy Walker and Jennie Burton will be held at 12:45 a.m. on Feb. 4 at La Movida Night Club.

The time and location of the ceremony because it will be near the time and location of the accident.

(© 2017 WHAS)

WHAS

2 pedestrians killed in DUI crash identified

WHAS

Man accused of killing two and injuring 7 others in DUI crash appears in court

WHAS

Friends honor man killed after alleged drunk driver plows into crowd

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories