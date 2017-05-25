Remembering Officer Jason Ellis 4 years later

Jason Ellis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--It's been 4 years since the murder of Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis.

KSP says Ellis was ambushed on Exit 34 of the Bluegrass Parkway on May 25, 2013.

He had stopped to pick up debris in the roadway, that investigators say was placed there intentionally.

That is a detail that still haunts his sisters, Kelly and Lacey, who are left with so many questions.

This date, a reminder of the answers and closure they are still waiting for.

May 25 at 8:30 p.m. The Bardstown Police Department will hold a drive to commemorate the life and death of officer Jason Ellis.

They will leave from BPD and follow the path taken by Ellis driving to exit 34, then on to the cemetery where he is buried.

There will be a memorial following at the gravesite.



