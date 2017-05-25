Remembering Ofc. Jason Ellis 4 years later

Jason Ellis

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Hearts are heavy and still broken four years after the shooting death of Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis.

"I think we all want to pray for answers," said Ellis' mother-in-law Kris Phillips. Like the rest of her community, she's hoping the mystery surrounding his death will be solved. Each year family and friends gather at Ellis' memorial praying for those answers.

"We are getting desperate. We need a good tip called in. We need somebody to speak up. It's too silent," she told WHAS11.

There was an added loss this week –the death of Ellis' K-9 Figo. "That was the last part of Jason's law enforcement life was that dog. That was a part of him," Phillips said.

There was a glimmer of light on this dark day as community members lit candles in Ellis' honor. The chaplain urging someone to come forward and to break the case that has not had any substantial lead in four years. "They also need people to come forth and give them information," said Terry Troutman.

The Ellis family plans to attach an urn of Figo's ashes to Ellis's headstone in about a week. Phillips said it is only fitting that to share a final resting place.

© 2017 WHAS-TV