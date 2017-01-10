Dry precinct in Old Louisville votes 'yes' to alcohol sales

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Bottles of whisky on display in the Diageo Claive Vidiz Collection, the world's largest collection of Scottish Whisky on display at The Scotch Whisky Experience. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell, 2015 Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – All of Old Louisville will now allow alcohol sales after community members voted yes to go wet Tuesday.

Sales will begin immediately in M-124 but officials say properly zoned properties will have to file for an ABC license and will still be subject to public input.

That voting precinct stretches from First and Oak east along Oak to Preston, south to Burnett Ave, west on Burnett to First, then north on First back to its intersection with Oak.

The vote was 89 to 33.