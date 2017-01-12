WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Rehab facility prepares animals for life in a new home

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 5:04 PM. EST January 12, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentuckiana has a new spot for abandoned, abused or neglected animals to recover. The Kentucky Humane Society announced the opening of the Sam Swope Pet Retreat which is a rehab shelter for the most fragile animals.

The Sam Swope Auto Group donated $1 million to fund the behavioral and medical center which features several large dog rooms as well as indoor and outdoor play areas.

The goal is to provide a setting where the animals can recover and adapt to an environment that is similar to a home.

 

(© 2017 WHAS)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories