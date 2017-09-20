Register for Louisville Race for the Cure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Susan G. Komen is asking Louisville to think pink!

The annual Louisville Race for the Cure is less than a month away. The event helps raise money for breast cancer research.

Louisville Race for the Cure will be held Saturday, October 14 at Slugger Field.

If you’re interested in participating in the race, click here to register online or you can call (502) 495-7824.

