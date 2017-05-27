Reggae Fest gets underway for Memorial Day weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One of the city’s most popular Memorial Day weekend events, Reggae Festival, kicked off at Water Tower Park Saturday.

Despite chances of severe weather throughout the day, music fans still came out in droves to have a good time.

The festival includes great food and drinks, including authentic Jamaican food and cocktails created with Four Roses bourbon.

Officials with the event said that weather will not be a worry and they have plans in place to keep everyone safe.

“In the event that there is lightning in the area, we must evacuate the patrons out of the venue and all they’re going to do is they’re going to go back to the front gate and they’re each gonna get a weather pass. That will allow them to go to their cars and they’ll be let back in when it’s safe,” Jennifer Washley, promotions manager, said.

The festival continues Sunday from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets are $17 for the entire day and free to children 10 and under.

