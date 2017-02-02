Refugee family safely arrives at Louisville International Airport

Ky welcomes refugee family from Congo (Photo: Jorgensen, Jackelyn)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- President Trump's executive order may have a put an Immigration Ban in place for the next six months, but today the River City welcomed a family of six from the Congo hoping for a fresh start.

After years on the run, the family received help from Kentucky Refugee Ministries to relocate to Kentucky.

While they did not come from a country on the banned list, the group says they feel lucky to finally have a place to call home.

It's a wait that many parishioners with St. Matthews Episcopal Church have made before.



"We are called to be a people who welcome one another,” said Rev. Kelly Kirby.

They have made signs and banners that say “welcome home” for a group of people they have never even met.

Ky welcomes refugee family from Congo (Photo: Jorgensen, Jackelyn)





"We just think it's important to let them know that they're welcome here, and we want them here,” said Kim Hillis. “This is a safe environment for them."



For the Ngalulu family, safety is something that hasn't always been assured.

Speaking through an interpreter the matriarch of the family of six explained how they fled their home in the Congo, for a camp in Zambia, and then to Dubai before being allowed into the United States.



"I'm so happy to be in a safe place,” said Elizabeth Ngalulu through interpreter Napoleon Akayezu. “There is nothing more to say, I'm just happy to be here."



What the future holds for them isn't certain, but their new church family has vowed to be there.



"We are setting up an apartment as we speak,” said Rev. Kirby. “We don't know what all is there right now, but there will be beds, and things to cook and clean with. We will help them get to medical appointments and English classes. We'll help them any way we can."



"We need to feel very grateful for what we have,” said Hillis. “The lives that we lead here are very blessed lives. We're lucky to be here, and we want to share that with other people."



"There's something very human about welcoming someone who has been on a long hard journey, and providing hope that there will be a better tomorrow,” said Rev. Kirby.

Kentucky Refugee Ministries says this will be the last family they will be able to assist in finding shelter for the next six months.

They say that since the ban has been enacted they have had to turn away 15 families.

(© 2017 WHAS)