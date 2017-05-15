Redesigned Old Forester water tower unveiled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Brown-Forman unveiled their makeover of the water tower on top of their corporate offices on Dixie Highway Monday.

It’s the only whiskey bottle-shaped water tower of its kind.

The changes to the tower include a new shape, new cap design and a new label.

Brown-Forman CEO Paul Varga said the bottle brings people to Louisville.

The water tower was designed and constructed by the Caldwell Tank Company of Louisville in 1936.

At one point, the water tower was the fourth tallest structure in Kentucky.

The bottle is 62 and a half-feet-tall and sits 218-feet above the ground.

