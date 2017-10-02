Recruit at center of college basketball scandal hires attorney

3/29/2017; McDonalds All-American West forward Brian Bowen II (20) drives to the basket against East forward Lonnie Walker IV (14) during the 40th Annual McDonald's High School All-American Game at the United Center. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Brian Spurlock)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The recruit at the center of an FBI investigation of bribery in college basketball has hired an attorney.

According to the Courier-Journal, Bowen has hired the attorney to reinstate him with the NCAA.

Bowen was suspended indefinitely after the FBI revealed that representatives of Adidas agreed to funnel $100,000 to his family.

Miami based attorney Jason Setchen specializes in NCAA eligibility cases.

In the past, he succeeded in gaining reinstatement for University of Miami basketball player DeQuan Jones involving one of the program’s boosters.

