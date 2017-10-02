Recruit at center of college basketball scandal hires attorney

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The recruit at the center of an FBI investigation of bribery in college basketball has hired an attorney.
According to the Courier-Journal, Bowen has hired the attorney to reinstate him with the NCAA.
Bowen was suspended indefinitely after the FBI revealed that representatives of Adidas agreed to funnel $100,000 to his family.
Miami based attorney Jason Setchen specializes in NCAA eligibility cases.
In the past, he succeeded in gaining reinstatement for University of Miami basketball player DeQuan Jones involving one of the program’s boosters.
