Records show victim filed protective order day before murder

BEDFORD, Ky. (WHAS11) – The close-knit community of Bedford is mourning the loss of a woman killed at her job Tuesday afternoon. Police said Timothy Riddle walked in the First You Medical Center around noon Tuesday and shot and killed the secretary, Lora Cable.

Cable’s loved ones said Riddle was her ex-boyfriend, and mentioned that she was afraid of him. Records show Cable filed a domestic violence order against Riddle on Monday, just one day before she died.

One would probably think this kind of tragedy would be the talk of a small town like this. In many ways it is, but several people said they are simply at a loss for words.

It's just a shame. You know a small community like this don't need that kind of stuff,” Roger Long said.



Inside the Little Town and Country restaurant, there are just about as many feelings and emotions surrounding this tragedy as there are items on the menu.



“Like something out of a movie or a story book, but you have to face it as reality,” Paul Carter said. “Just kind of numb.”

Some said that silence is just the thing that’s needed right now.



“It's just so sad that we just don't want to hear about it. If we can help, we'd love to help, but the gossip is just overwhelming sometimes,” Amanda Wright said.



Across town, it's a somber sight at the crime scene. The doctor's office where Cable spent her days brightening the lives of others is now the same place she lost her own. The doors are locked with a sign on the window giving the painful reminder as to why. A beloved coworker and one described as an absolute angel by patients is now being remembered for all the joy she brought each and every day on the job.

It's a loss this town doesn't quite know how to grapple with. There are so many questions and ones that may never get answered.

Riddle is currently in the Carroll County Jail. The Trimble County clerk said it's not clear when he will be in court in Trimble County.



