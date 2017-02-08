Records indicate Gov. Bevin did not pay 2016 property taxes

Gov. Matt Bevin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Records online indicate that Governor Matt Bevin did not pay his property taxes for 2016.

County records show property tax for the home he owns on Barberry Lane were $9,157 for the last calendar year. As of Feb. 8, the taxes were not paid.

He now owes more than $11 thousand for the taxes, including late fees.

WHAS11 reached out to the Governor’s Communications Director who has not yet responded to our request for comment.

