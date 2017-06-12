Recently dedicated Wyandotte Park basketball court trashed over weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A brand new basketball court and trash is thrown everywhere, the nets hanging down



“When something like that happens, it's just another devastation,” William Cruthird, a neighbor said.



An image that was difficult for some in the community to see after coming off such a high last week.



R&B hip-hop superstar and Louisville native Bryson Tiller visited Wyandotte Park last week dedicating the court to the community.



“I never thought this day would come. I'm happy that it's finally here. I'm surprised so many people came out to show love,” Tiller said to the large crowd on Wednesday.



Cruthird says it was an exciting moment for his community, but he knew it was only a matter of time before someone ruined the excitement.



“You always have the haters that come out and want to mess it up not because they don't want to use it, they mess it up because it's something that everybody appreciates,” he said.



A Louisville Metro Parks spokesperson says it's not uncommon for the nets to come down after a long weekend of use and the excess trash may be due to full trash cans. But community leaders say we need to do better.



“When you find someone throwing trash down or committing an act of vandalism, tearing the court down, say this is my neighborhood. I love it. I respect it and I'm demanding you do the same thing,” Councilwoman Jessica Green said.



Metro Parks was able to quickly clean up the court and many enjoyed it on Monday. Cruthird says he wants everyone to know his community isn't giving up on the park.



“They think that's going to stop people from coming over here – it won't,” he said.



© 2017 WHAS-TV