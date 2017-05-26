Reaction to LMPD command reorganization continues

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Chief Steve Conrad's shake-up in the leadership of his command staff did not sit well with some members of Metro Council and the President of the River City FOP, particularly because of what they call the demotion of the Commander of Second Division Major Harper.



"It’s hard for the members to take because I don’t think that the officers, especially the ones that work for him, they can’t come up with any reason in their mind that he is not a suitable person to command a division," said River City FOP President Dave Mutchler.



The chief listed as one of the reasons some majors were taking the retirement option is the concern about potential changes to the pension system, so we asked Mutchler about that situation.



"The governor has said that the pension issue has to be addressed and there are going to be some tough decisions made, so members are concerned what potential changes will there be in the pension system," said Mutchler.



"To this point, there has been no, you know, publicly set agenda. There have been no bills proposed at this point. So there are a lot of rumors though, almost everything under sun been rumored to be something that could be discussed, so we don’t really know at this point exactly what changes are going to be discussed," said Mutchler.

Mutchler says their legislative team is actively monitoring any changes that could be discussed the next time the legislature meets.

Concern over the change in the system is one of the reasons Major Curtis Flaherty is choosing to retire according to his attorney, Lee Sitlinger. Major Flaherty oversaw the LMPD Explorers program and is named in the lawsuit that alleges sex abuse by two officers he supervised.



Sitlinger says the decision to retire was not about the lawsuit, it was the unknown of the pension system, but Chief Conrad's shake up expedited that decision.



"He was contemplating retirement at this point anyway since he is I think number ten in seniority on the police department with almost 29 years on the police force. As you probably know from all of the publicity about the pension system that is being revisited in sometime in the fall I believe. So since that may adversely impact his retirement it just made more sense to do it now rather than a few months later," said Sitlinger.

