Ray Shelton, long-time WHAS-TV voice, dies at 89

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Ray Shelton, a familiar face and voice for many years on WHAS-TV, passed away Jan. 2 at the age of 89.

Shelton was the very first personality viewers saw and heard when channel 11 went on the air in 1950. He was a reassuring voice during the Tornado Outbreak of 1974.

Shelton grew up in Louisville, was a graduate of Manual High School and UofL. He was hired as a live staff announcer, but also anchored the news, the weather, did live commercials and signed the station off every night at 10:30 p.m.

Shelton was known for his voice and had some nicknames because of it.

He left WHAS-TV in 1975 to join greater Louisville First Federal, one of the station's longtime sponsors.

His daughter said the visitation for her father will be Jan 8 from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at Owens Funeral Home on Dixie Highway. The funeral will be held there at 11 a.m. She said instead of flowers, Ray wanted people to do something kind for someone else.

