Rare sports memorabilia will be up for grabs at Louisville Slugger Museum next week

(Louisville Business First) A game-worn glove and baseball bat once used by Hall of Fame baseball player Jackie Robinson will be among a number of rare collectible Major League Baseball items that will be on the auction block next week in Louisville.

Hunt Auctions, a sports memorabilia auction company and the official auctioneer of Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, is conducting the 14th annual live auction at the facility Saturday, Nov. 11.

In addition to several pieces from Robinson, Hunt will be auctioning off collections of memorabilia from Chicago White Sox star Billy Pierce, who also played stints with the Detroit Tigers and San Francisco Giants, and Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher Ralph Branca. More than 400 items are expected to be included in the auction, according to a news release from Hunt Auctions.

Some of the highlights of the Billy Pierce collection include a 1945 Detroit Tigers warmup jacket, a 1959 Chicago White Sox World Series uniform, a 1962 World Series pitching rubber, a 1962 San Francisco Giants World Series uniform and a baseball autographed by Babe Ruth and Mel Ott — all of which have estimated values between $4,000 and $20,000, according to the release.

Louisville Business First