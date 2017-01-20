Rally to Move Forward planned for Saturday in Louisville

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Another protest is planned for Saturday in Washington as hundreds of thousands plan to participate in the Women's March on Washington.



Organizers say the march is about sending a message to the incoming administration about women's rights and women's roles as leaders.



Here in Louisville, hundreds are expected at the Rally to Move Forward.



The rally will feature speakers like Congressman John Yarmuth and Urban League Head Sadiqa Reynolds and performances from artists such as Ben Sollee.



The rally begins at 10 a.m. at Louisville Metro Hall.

(© 2017 WHAS)