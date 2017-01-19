Rally to Move Forward happening Jan.21

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A unity rally is planned in downtown Louisville.

It's called the Rally to Move Forward and the Grassroots March is a push to inspire people to come together instead of promoting division which event organizers say was a common theme throughout Trump's campaign.

Congressman Yarmuth says he'll be marching Jan.21 to send a message to those who may have felt victimized during the campaign.

This rally is inspired by Congressman John Yarmuth who is standing with dozens of other Democratic lawmakers in the decision to boycott Donald Trump's inauguration.

The Rally to Move Forward is set to start at Louisville Metro Hall and runs from 10 a.m. to noon.



