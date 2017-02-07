Rally planned opposing proposed 'Blue Lives Matter Bill'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentucky lawmakers are back at work in Frankfort and one proposal on the table is something called Blue Lives Matter.

The Blue Lives Matter Bill, if passed, would make targeting a police officer a hate crime.

State Representative Kevin Bratcher is one of the sponsors of the bill, but there's a rally planned Wednesday morning before the Judiciary meeting to stop this bill from becoming law.

From police being dispatched to a scene, to firefighters being called for help, there's a proposal to make House Bill 14 a new law in the Bluegrass State protecting these people.

“I've read reports all across the country where policemen are being attacked for simply being policemen and to me. that's a hate crime and I'd like Kentucky to be the next state to do this,” Rep. Kevin Bratcher said.

The idea is for a person to be charged for a hate crime if any offense is committed to first responders, which covers police, EMT's, Firefighters and peace officers, even volunteers of those agencies as well.

“I am not against it for the sole reason that if you attack someone solely because of their uniform then it is some sort of a hate crime because you're not attacking them because they did some type of harm to you or that person did something to you,” Deputy Chief Rob Dwyer of the Highview Fire Department said.

He says first responders run towards what so many run away from.

“That bill is really just retaliation against any Black Lives Matter protester or activist or anybody who speaks out against Black Lives Matter and for the most part, it has nothing to do with protecting police officers, EMT's of firefighters, it's named Blue Lives Matter. Only disgruntled police supporters have really come up with this moniker,” Chanelle Helm, a member of Black Lives Matter Louisville said.

Bratcher states, “This certainly has nothing to do with race, this is simply telling people don't attack our first responders for being first on a scene.”

Helm says her group and many others are opposed to H.B. 14 adding, “Assaulting an officer or first responder is already a capital offense in Kentucky so what is the point of having another bill?”

Black Lives Matter of Louisville tells WHAS11 there is a rally Wednesday, ahead of the judiciary committee meeting about this bill in Frankfort. It's taking place at 11 a.m.

Here’s a statement from the River City Lodge #614 Fraternal Order of Police:

River City FOP Lodge 614 supports H.B.14. Crimes against all citizens should be taken seriously. Legislation already exists for certain protected groups. First responders, to include firefighters, emergency medical services personnel and peace officers, should be considered a protected group as well. This bill supports and protects all first responders who are often the target of crimes. HB14 allows the citizens of KY to protect and value those who protect all of us each day.

