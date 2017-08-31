Rally held in Louisville to combat heroin use

Rally to stop heroin in Louisville (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A rally was held in downtown Louisville today to commemorate

International Overdose Awareness Day.

Advocates lobbying for a more forceful federal response to the prescription opioid epidemic.

Congressman John Yarmuth and Attorney General Andy Beshear were both in attendance, talking about the growing epidemic in Louisville.

Attendees say they want more government funding to go towards addiction treatment. Many of them shared stories about how quickly opioid addiction has ruined a loved one’s life.

There will also be a rally and candlelight vigil tonight in Frankfort.

