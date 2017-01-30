Rally for American Values draws thousands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Signs, songs, and a sea of people sending one strong statement.

“In Louisville, we stand together, we work together and we will rise together,” Mayor Greg Fischer said.



Hundreds of people flooded the courtyard outside of the Muhammad Ali Center – it was a call to action from the mayor himself.

“It is our duty to show our love for our country and for each other reminding our country's leaders that we fiercely believe in the American dream for everyone,” he said.



Mayor Fischer asked people to come out and support immigration, denouncing President Trump's executive order banning refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.



Standing in the huge crowd, two women who say this hits close to home.



“I still feel like it's a nightmare. I still feel like I'm in a dream, I'll wake up and it's going to be a different day. But it's a reality,” Zeytun Aden, a native of Somalia, said.



Both originally from Somalia – a country now banned by president trump – they stood amongst other Louisvillians supporting them and all immigrants from around the world.



“The Latino community will not be silent and we will not be silent when you threaten our brothers and sisters who are also immigrants and we will not be silent when there is justice not being done,” Shaky Palacios of the DREAM program said.

Community and religious leaders spoke at the podium – and in between those speeches, moments of compassion reaching far and wide throughout the crowd.



“So why don't you give your neighbor a hug?”



It was an embrace that these women say they felt from the city and country they're now proud to call home.



“Yes, yes yes...long live Louisville!”

The rally didn't stop at the Ali Center. A smaller group walked to the steps of Metro Hall. They were carrying signs and chanting to continue their message.

