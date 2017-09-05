Rally drums up support ahead of abortion clinic hearing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Just hours before a trial begins, protesters gathered on the steps of the federal courthouse on 6th and Broadway.



“We want all of Kentucky and maybe even the country to be watching as our governor tries to get rid of the very last abortion clinic in Kentucky,” Carol Savkovivch, the protest organizer, said.



EMW Women's Surgical Center is facing off against Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin. Back in March, the governor revoked EMW's license to perform abortions claiming they didn't have proper agreements with an ambulance service and a hospital.



“They don't have a legitimate position on this. This is a joke,” Don Cox, clinic’s attorney, said.



Cox says during the trial he will argue that there's no need for the agreements.



“You don't need a contract to get EMS. All you have to do is dial 911,” Cox said.



In a statement from Governor Bevin's office, it says in part, "The Bevin Administration is working diligently to protect the health, welfare and lives of women in Kentucky. The transfer agreements are important measures for ensuring women have the proper life-saving procedures in place in the event of an emergency."

But Cox says there's no way the Governor can win this case.



“Kentucky has a constitutional obligation to make constitutional rights available to all its citizens,” Cox said.

Cox says he expects the trial to take about three days but we still won't have a decision for several months.

