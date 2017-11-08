WHAS
Rally being organized to stand against sexual harassment in city council

WHAS 12:14 PM. EST November 08, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A rally will be held on Thursday, Nov. 9, to reject sexual harassment in Louisville Metro City Council.

According to the Facebook event, Dan Johnson’s “behavior is inexcusable.” The rally is open to citizens who want to show they are against the council’s decision to keep Johnson on the council. The council voted 13-6 to keep Johnson last week.

Hallie Kirk Dizdarevic, one of the event organizers, said she and her friends decided to organize the rally after they noticed “outrage” on social media over the vote to keep Johnson.

RELATED: Green: ''You have silenced me''; 7 women vote to keep Johnson on council

The rally will be held outside City Hall at 5 p.m., during the Metro Council’s next meeting.

Dan Johnson is accused of sexually harassing city employees. A council aide to Councilwoman Angela Leet said Johnson exposed his rear end to her and Councilwoman Jessica Green said he groped her at an event at Wyandotte Park.

