Rally against Pres.Trump at McConnell office

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Protesters in Louisville plan to march to Senate Majority's Leader Mitch McConnell's Kentucky office and hold a rally in opposition to President Donald Trump.

The group says Trump's executive orders on immigration and refugees are unamerican.

They also say Senator McConnell refuses to take their concerns by phone.

That rally starts at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Senator McConnell's office on West Broadway.

