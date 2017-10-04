Raising funds to find cure for breast cancer, working out by the Big Four Bridge

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Grab your yoga mat and get ready to work out while raising funds to find a cure for breast cancer.

B-You Fitness is partnering with the nonprofit Twisted Pink, which provides a focus on stage 4 or metastatic breast cancer. The founder Caroline Johnson was diagnosed with breast cancer back in June 2013

On Wednesday evening the two organizations are hosting Barre by the Big 4 Bridge, which will be a fun outdoor workout. Organizers say you will be sweating for a good cause.

"After my treatment, I wanted to do something positive for research because I found that only 10 percent of funding goes to metastatic research so that's what Twisted Pink is all about and we put 100 percent of our net profits to metastatic breast cancer research and we've donated $440,0000 so far,” Caroline Johnson, founder of Twisted Pink, said.

The cost is $20 which earns you a workout tank top and sends those proceeds to Twisted Pink.

Registration starts at 6:30 p.m. and the workout gets underway at 7 p.m. Again, that's this evening at Louisville's waterfront. Click here for more information regarding stage 4 breast cancer. Twisted Pink says there is no known cure for the disease.

