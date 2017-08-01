PVA expected to make decision on Gov. Bevin's home Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Jefferson County Property Valuation Administrator is expected to decide the value of Governor Matt Bevin’s home in Anchorage.

The Jefferson County PVA toured Governor Bevin’s home Tuesday as part of a dispute about its value. The historic estate has been described by some as a mansion.

At a July hearing, attorneys for the governor claimed the home was worth $1.39 million, significantly lower than the assessor's estimate of $2.15 million.

