Puppy Bowl XIV features two Kentucky pups

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- On Sunday, February 4th, puppies enter the field and go paw to paw.

For Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XIV, two dogs from Louisville's Barktown Rescue will be featured in the cutest competition in sports.

Harley and Rowdy are team members of Team Ruff and Team Fluff, competing to win the championship trophy.

Harley is a beagle who was rescued at just six weeks old. He's fought hard to get to Puppy Bowl XIV. He's already been adopted by a Louisville family.

Rowdy is a tall Jack Russell mix. He was surrendered at seven weeks old, and a Barkstown foster family helped to train him. He has been adopted by a Clarksville family.

Harley and Rowdy will compete with 90 other puppies for the MVP (Most Valuable Puppy) title. Puppy players come from 48 shelters and rescues across the country, playing for Team Ruff or Team Fluff.

