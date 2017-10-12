Pumpkin spice donuts back at Krispy Kreme

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Krispy Kreme is getting you in the Friday the 13th spirit with the return of its pumpkin spice original glazed donut.

After 5 p.m. Oct.13, you can get your hands on the treat.

The company says the donut is a twist on the classic donut adding cinnamon and pumpkin spice flavor to transform it into the perfect Fall treat.

You may want to call ahead to make sure your location is stocked these are probably going to go fast.

