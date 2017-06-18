Public meeting held Monday for former FoodPort site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Residents in the Russell and surrounding neighborhoods have a chance to weigh in on ideas for the former FoodPort site in the west end.

City officials are holding a public meeting to discuss four ideas for the site at 30th and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

The ideas include a food co-op, a research park, a track and field facility and a development dubbed Heritage Gardens.

Mayor Greg Fischer’s administration is expected to select a proposal later this year and sign a development agreement with one of the groups.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday, June 19 at the Louisville Central Community Center located at 1300 West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

© 2017 WHAS-TV