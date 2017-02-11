Protesters gather outside Sen. McConnell's Louisville home

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A group of protestors gathered outside Senator Mitch McConnell's Louisville home Friday after he returned from Washington.

The protestors were upset with his treatment of Senator Elizabeth Warren and the confirmation of Jeff Sessions as attorney general.

Witnesses tweeted that the crowd exceeded 100 people and police had to block off the street.



Once outside McConnell’s home, the group read Coretta Scott King's 1986 letter to the senate about Jeff Sessions, opposing his nomination as a federal judge.

