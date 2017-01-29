Protesters gather at Louisville airport against Trump order

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Rallies opposing President Trump’s executive action on immigration continues across the nation.

Demonstrators gathered at the Louisville International Airport Sunday with signs and cheers.

The city is home to more than 60 Syrian refugee families and more than 4,000 refugees overall.

Some protesters were refugees themselves and have family members that can no longer come to the U.S. for a better life – including one family who was scheduled to fly next week.

Huda Kutmah was born and raised in Kentucky. She said the ban keeps others from finding a better life.

“We love it here. I was born and raised here and this has been a home to me and to see that we can’t give opportunities to other people to come is honestly disappointing because America is home to all,” she said.

Pro-immigration demonstrations are expected to continue Monday with Mayor Greg Fischer hosting a rally in support of immigrants at the Muhammad Ali Center.

That rally is expected to get underway at 6 p.m. inside the lobby. Officials with the Mayor’s office says that may change due to the crowd size.

The Rally for American Values is expected to feature 5 to 6 speakers which include immigrants and faith leaders.

