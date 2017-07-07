WHAS
Close

Protesters expected to gather at Ark Encounter

WHAS 12:33 PM. EDT July 07, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – It has been a year since the Ark Encounter opened in Kentucky.

That attraction in Williamstown has received a lot of national attention and owners say they've welcomed more than one million visitors.

But others aren't so happy about it.

Protesters gathered in Williamstown with a rally and a march that ended at the site of the attraction.

They say the attraction is anti-science.
 

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories