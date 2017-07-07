Protesters expected to gather at Ark Encounter

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – It has been a year since the Ark Encounter opened in Kentucky.

That attraction in Williamstown has received a lot of national attention and owners say they've welcomed more than one million visitors.

But others aren't so happy about it.

Protesters gathered in Williamstown with a rally and a march that ended at the site of the attraction.

They say the attraction is anti-science.



