Protecting your home: data, tips to keep you from being victimized

On Thursday, April 27, WHAS 11 News launched a series of reports to help viewers and readers protect their homes, property, and families.

The station teamed up with police and safety experts to arm everyone with no-cost to high-tech tools that stop home burglaries before they happen. According to the National Crime Prevention Council, a home break-in happens every 15 seconds somewhere in the country.

One of the more extreme cases occurred in Shively earlier in the month.

"This kicking in a person's door who was minding their own business, coming in demanding things from them and when they don't have them to give, he automatically shoots them," Shively Police Spokesperson Joshn Myers told reporters after a man had been shot that morning"

As the victim recovers, the suspect, Kerry Barley, had not been arrested by the time this story was published.

Most intruders, however, would rather no one be inside a home they target, police officials said, which is why thieves mostly strike during the day when families are usually not home. While homeowners are away, officials said, they could be unknowingly extending an invitation for someone to break in.

"We get really comfortable in our neighborhood and you feel, while you're there, there's nothing going on and so you may leave your door unlocked and make it easy for somebody to get in, that you know, and there are other people that are coming to your neighborhood to get in there as well," St. Matthews Police patrolman Troy Armstrong said, "with the door unlocked, it makes it a lot easier for them. 47

Quite often, Armstrong said, during a ride-along, the bushes homeowners think are beautiful are also attracting unwanted attention.

"Some of the houses will have the older bushes that, for us as law enforcement, blocks our point of view to the house, which also gives someone who was wanting to get into that house, cover, where we wouldn't be able to see or a neighbor wouldn't be able to see."

There are ways to prevent someone from breaking in, Armstrong said, which have no cost. He urges folks to think like a criminal.

"Look at your house as if you were trying to break into it; lock it if you want to lock it up like your normally do and look for ways to break into your own home."

"Those are the ways criminals are going to try to get in," he said, "If it's impossible for you to get it and you know your home better than they do, you've done all you can do."

"If somebody wants to get in, they're going to get in, but make it as hard as possible and as loud as it can possibly be for them to get in so they don't have that anonymity."

To help folks understand where break-in trends are, the WHAS 11 News i-Team analyzed crime data from Louisville Metro Police and other departments in the region and state.

Jeffersontown Police and Clarksville Police departments recorded fewer break-ins between 2015 and 2016, according to data provided by both departments.

Frankfort saw a slight increase, as did Shively, data showed.

For the areas LMPD covers, there was an 11% decline in home break-ins for the time period.

Specifically, the top zip codes where home break-ins dropped:

40272, 440217, 40229, 40219, and 40214

The top zip codes where LMPD recorded an increase in home break-in cases:

40218, covering West Buechel near GE, 40245 on the east end of town north of Interstate 64 past the Gene Snyder, 40208, which covers communities on and around the University of Louisville campus north of Churchill Downs, 40291, in the southeastern part of town where the Gene Snyder meets Bardstown Road, and 40059 which covers Prospect

Armstrong cautions folks to remember criminals determined to break into a home no matter what, will likely get in, but to keep your family and property safe, Armstrong puts the primary responsibility on homeowners.

"Lock doors, lock your windows, make it look like somebody is there at all times," he said, "Make it hard for someone to hide around your house and just be aware of your neighbor and have your neighbors be aware of your home."

WHAS 11 News Reporter Robert Bradfield contributed to this report.

