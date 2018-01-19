Prospect's fmr. asst. chief's racial comments made public

Prospect's Former Asst. Chief Todd Shaw (Photo: WHAS11)

PROSPECT, Ky. (WHAS11) – Racially charged messages from a former assistant police chief in Prospect have been made public despite his efforts to keep them private.

According to Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell, the messages were between former Asst. Chief Todd Shaw and a former LMPD recruit.

Included in the messages is an exchange over the right thing to in the hypothetical situation of finding three kids smoking marijuana.

Shaw reportedly said, “[Expletive] the right thing. If black, shoot them.” He went on to say the parents should be forced to perform sex acts, adding "unless daddy is black...then shoot him."



In another message, Shaw said, "ML King was nothing but a racist womanizer...but because someone shot him, I get a day off with pay each year so I will take it."



Members of the media were fighting in court to have the comments made public, and Shaw was fighting that.



“This is one of the worst examples I've ever seen of biased and racist attitude by a police officer since I've been involved as a judge and a prosecutor,” O’Connell said. “Anyone who shares such blatant, racist views should not be given a badge and a gun or a position of authority in this community.”

Prospect Mayor John Evans called the content of the messages abhorrent, disgusting and reprehensible. He also made note that city-owned equipment was not used in the exchanges.

“Neither the city of Prospect nor its citizens, condone, support or endorse the views expressed by Shaw in these postings/messages,” Mayor Evans said.

© 2018 WHAS-TV