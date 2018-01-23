Prospect chief speaks out about former assistant's racially charged messages

Prospect police Chief Jeff Sherrard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Prospect police chief is speaking out for the first time about his former assistant chief, Todd Shaw.

Shaw is the officer behind racially-charged messages made public despite his efforts to keep them private.

According to Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell, the messages were between Shaw and a former Louisville Metro Police Department recruit.

Shaw reportedly said in one of those messages that parents should be forced to perform sex acts adding, “unless daddy is black…then shoot him.”

When Chief Jeff Sherrard was notified of the messages, he says he was in complete shock.

“I never saw anything in his actions that would lead me to believe that he had these types of beliefs or anything of that nature in working side by side with him. I never got any indication at all that these statements would have come out of him. I never got that impression whatsoever.”

Chief Sherrard calls the comments disheartening and say they tarnish the badge for police officers everywhere, not just in Prospect.

He reiterated this was an isolated incident and Shaw resigned from the department last year.

