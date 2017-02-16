Proposed Simpsonville solar energy facility tied up in court

(Photo: WHAS)

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The controversy continues surrounding a proposed solar energy facility in Simpsonville and now it's up to a Franklin County judge to decide whether to grant a temporary injunction that would delay the start of construction on the project.

At a hearing Thursday morning the judge heard from attorneys representing LG&E/KU and the Simpsonville man who says the company did not follow the proper process for choosing the site. He says the company did not go before the Kentucky Public Service Commission for approval on the project.

The resident also says the multi-million dollar facility would be an eyesore in his community, visible from the highway.

The attorneys for LG&E KU declined to comment saying they cannot discuss pending litigation.

If the project moves forward, the solar energy program would be optional for LG&E/KU customers.

The judge says he will rule on the injunction in the next few days.

WHAS