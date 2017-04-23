Proposed LG&E rate hike under review

LGE.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Kentucky Public Service Commission will soon review a settlement by Louisville Metro Government and LG&E that would reduce the proposed utility rate increase for customers.

LG&E wanted to raise the monthly charge from $10.75 to $22.



The settlement means the increase would be 75 cents each year in both 2017 and 2018.



The Kentucky Public Service Commission will review the settlement on May 19.

“It’s an example of getting involved and remembering everyday costs and expenses that our citizens have and we feel like we can, like we can make a difference in that,” Mayor Greg Fischer said.



This is the city's first significant intervention in an LG&E rate case before the Public Service Commission in 30 years.

