Proposed development near the Parklands upsets homeowners

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Homeowners in the Oakland Hills neighborhood are disappointed and concerned m=with major changes proposed in their backyards.



“The whole planning process…money and power usually win out,” said Peter Bodnar, who lives near the Parklands.



The Oakland Hills Subdivision is surrounded by the Parklands of Floyds Fork. The 21st Century Parks Endowment, the same group that built the popular Parklands, invested in the subdivision land and promised to preserve it. They've started the application process to build more than 900 homes including 350 multi-family homes right next to Oakland Hills and the Parklands.



“It was in the park's best interest and therefore the Endowment's best interest to make sure what was adjacent to the park was a very high quality, environmentally sensitive development,” said Cliff Ashburner, counsel to the Endowment.



But homeowners are not happy with those plans and say they're not being heard. That's why they're considering filing a lawsuit to stop the development.



“We understand that they want to get an ATM for the park and that's probably a good thing for the community and we want to work with them to achieve that but not in a way that crushes our home values or our way of life,” said Robert Marion, lives in Oakland Hills.



The Endowment that owns the Parklands and is also behind the new plans for development say the plans will be a way to make money and 100 percent of the money made off of the lots will go back to the Parklands.



“Through the lot sales hopefully to add more money to the endowment and then the endowment will support the ongoing operations and maintenance of a donor-funded public park,” Ashburner said.



But homeowners aren't buying it and they say they're hoping to ride into the sunset with a plan that makes everyone happy.

